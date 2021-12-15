Bhubaneswar: Eco Retreats Odisha 2021 will go a long way in encouraging tourists from across India to explore beautiful destinations set deep in the hinterlands of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Wednesday.

Inaugurating the Eco Retreats Odisha, the foremost luxury camping festival of Eastern India, Patnaik said two more locations, one in Koraput and another in Ganjam were added this year in addition to the five previous editions given the popularity of eco retreats models with an enthusiastic response.

The facilities and services at the eco retreats are in complete compliance with Covid safety norms, the Chief Minister said.

The eco retreats, he said, are an ideal gateway to enjoy the much-needed leisure to conclude the eventful year and to celebrate in anticipation of a safer and happier future for all of us.

Patnaik congratulated everyone involved in accomplishing this feat and wish all the guests a wonderful time at these truly exotic places.

UNI