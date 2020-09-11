Bhubaneswar: Good news for the tourists who have been eyeing to take a break in the lap of nature at Odisha’s eco-tourism centres of the state.

After remaining out of bound for six long months owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the centres are bracing themselves to welcome tourists from October 1. Eight such centres will open in the first phase, a source said.

The state wildlife headquarters had sought permission from the department of forest and environment to open the eco-tourism centres in phases.

The permission was sought as per a decision taken at a high-level meeting on organising eco-retreat chaired by Chief Secretary last month.

The headquarters had requested the department to allow opening of eco-tourism centres including Dangamal in Bhitarakanika, Deras dam in Chandaka, Mangalajodi in Chilika, Barakul in Satkosia, Devigarh in Hirakud, Mandasaru in Baliguda and Chhotel, Tarabha and Baghamunda in Satkosia in first phase.

In fact, these eco-tourism centres, managed by the department of forest and environment play a pivotal role in Odisha’s tourism industry.

Compared to 2018, these centres had earned discernible revenue in 2019. Most centres had earned profits. Tourists from within or outside the nation evinced interest to spend quality time in the lap of nature away from stereotyped mechanical lifestyle.

According to information available, in 2019, over 30,000 tourists spent nights in these eco-tourism centres. These centres gave the department an earning to the tune of Rs 6.6 crore. Similipal and Badmul of Satkosia were the most sought after centres.

Once these centres get functional, they will attract tourists and thereby the revenue will flow to the tourism industry, badly affected by COVID-19, will begin to prosper.

According to some tour operators and guides, the state government is focusing on local tourists as well as those of neighbouring states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal etc to infuse life to the state’s tourism industry. Steps are also being taken to attract tourists towards eco-tourism and roadside attractions.

At a time when the state government has permitted opening of hotels, bars and restaurants, the opening of eco-centres will attract tourists, a

The official announcement of opening these eco-tourism centres will be made after getting permission from the state government in this regard, it was learnt.

PNN