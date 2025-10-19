Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety, security, and smooth movement of passengers amid the increased footfall during the ongoing festive season.

To manage the surge at railway stations, strict queue systems have been put in place in both reserved and unreserved areas.

Security personnel, including Railway Protection Force (RPF), have been deployed to maintain discipline and ensure the orderly movement of passengers.

Passengers are being guided systematically to prevent overcrowding and confusion, particularly during peak hours.

ECoR has also implemented a coordinated process for boarding passengers onto special trains.

Security staff and station personnel are strategically stationed at key points both inside the stations and in surrounding areas to maintain order.

Senior ECoR officials are closely monitoring the situation, employing measures such as real-time crowd monitoring, platform management, and increased patrolling to minimise inconvenience to travellers.

ECoR advises passengers to arrive at stations well in advance and cooperate with railway staff and security personnel for a safe and comfortable journey.