Mexico City: Sebastian Beccacece has stepped down as coach of Ecuador following World Cup elimination.

The 45-year-old Argentine confirmed it after Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat to host Mexico.

“My contract has to end with the end of the World Cup. For us, we are leaving now,” Beccacece said. “I believe the dressing room is full of brotherhood. I’m taking the love, respect, commitment and admiration from the boys, from this group of warriors, the Ecuadorian national team.”

Beccacece was in charge for two years. He led Ecuador, which was making its fifth World Cup appearance, to the knockout round for just the second time after a memorable win over four-time champion Germany in the group stage.

After that match, Beccacece made a beeline for the stands and climbed up from the field to embrace his wife and other loved ones while yellow-clad fans around him patted him on the back and tens of thousands more around the stadium jumped and cheered.

“When we started this journey there wasn’t much hope, there wasn’t much of an expectation of us getting here. But we made it, we exceeded certain expectations,” Beccacece said. “But we couldn’t match the feat.”

First-half goals from Mexico’s Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez ended Ecuador’s tournament run.

“We have built a beautiful legacy and had to undergo a journey with dignity, honesty and transparency,” Beccacece said. “The outcomes we have fulfilled as of today, and now the technical staff will have to find a different path.