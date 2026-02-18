Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached an immovable asset worth Rs 39 lakh of popular Malayalam actor Jayasurya as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said Wednesday.

The actor and his wife were questioned by the federal probe agency in December 2025 in a case of alleged cheating of some persons through an ‘online bidding’ application called ‘Save Box’.

This purported investment scheme is stated to be operated by a man named Swathi Rahim.

The ED probe stems from at least four FIRs registered by the Thrissur East Police, the sources said.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Tuesday to attach an immovable property in Kerala, worth Rs 39.01 lakh, that was “received by” Jayasurya, the sources said.

Some money was paid by Rahim to Jayasurya, 47, in lieu of obtaining his endorsement as a brand ambassador for the said investment scheme, the sources had said.