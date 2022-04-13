Mumbai: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate Wednesday provisionally attached five properties belonging to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

These include the sprawling Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and 3 flats – all in Kurla suburb, two residential flats in Bandra west, and 148 acres of agricultural land parcels in Osmanabad district.

A senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, Malik is currently in judicial custody following a sensational pre-dawn swoop at his home by the ED in February and subsequent arrest in an alleged money-laundering case arising out of a 20-year-old land deal having mafia connections.