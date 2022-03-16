Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday said it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 3.94 crore in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case registered against Odisha financial official Nalini Prusty and her husband Bijaya Ketan Sahoo, an Odisha Administrative Service officer and others for assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered at vigilance police station, Cuttack under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, against Prusty and others.

They were accused of indulging in malpractices and acquiring huge wealth. The accused were in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.05 crore.

Prusty and Sahoo had invested their ill-gotten income in acquiring various landed properties and bank investments.

PNN