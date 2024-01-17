New Delhi: Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was Wednesday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, official sources said.

The agency recorded the statement of the 76-year-old under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

He was at the ED headquarters in central Delhi for more than six hours.

The questioning pertained to a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land scam in Gurugram involving the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the sources said.

He was earlier questioned by the ED in another money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in land acquisition at Manesar in Gurugram during 2004-07 and one against Congress party promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

