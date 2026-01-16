Ganjam: Officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were conducting searches at over 20 locations in Odisha’s Ganjam district Friday, in connection with the investigation into illegal mining of minor minerals, such as sand and black stone, officials said.

The searches were being carried out at properties of “mafias” and their business partners under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

An almirah full of cash, over Rs 2 crore in value, high-end vehicles and documents of immovable properties have been recovered so far, they said.

“The search operation is still underway. The exact figure of the cash seized and other details will be disclosed after completion of the operation,” an official said.

“Gangsters and influential persons, by using their muscle power, forcibly conducted illegal mining of minor minerals by exploiting and terrorising people in various areas of Ganjam,” he said.