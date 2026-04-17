New Delhi/Ludhiana: The Enforcement Directorate Friday conducted searches at premises linked to Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others as part of an investigation, officials said.

Locations in Ludhiana and some others places are being covered by the agency officials, they said.

Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was raided by the ED in 2024 too.

It has then said in a statement that companies linked to Arora and some other entities caused “loss” to the state government and generated “huge” proceeds of crime by alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects.

A few days back, the federal probe agency conducted FEMA searches at the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and his educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana.