Bhadrak: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday conducted raids at the residence of former Odisha minister and BJD MLA from Bhandaripokhari assembly constituency Prafulla Samal.

According to a source, a six-member team of ED searched Samal’s residence at Nuabazar Naibandha locality in Bhadrak. The sleuths also searched the houses of Samal’s relatives and close aids. The raids were carried out in four places in Bhadrak and seven locations in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, the former Principal of Barapada Engineering College also came under ED scanner Thursday morning in the backdrop of alleged financial irregularities.

The source informed that the MLA’s son Prayaskanti Samal was also raided by the sleuths in connection with an alleged scam at the engineering college.

Notably, it has been alleged that the staff of the engineering college were not getting their salaries for a long time. The employees had protested over the issue on multiple occasions in Bhadrak.

It is a developing story. The ED has not issued any official statement regarding the raids at the time of filing this report.

