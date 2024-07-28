Rourkela: Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids continued for the second day, Saturday in three villages — Bada Gogua, Jangla and Ruguda — under Bonai block of Sundargarh district in connection with alleged money laundering through an online betting and gaming app.

One of the officials who did not disclose his name told mediapersons that six persons involved in the entire activity of illegal betting have gathered huge properties to the tune of crores of rupees. “They are absconding and we are interrogating their family members. So far no cash has been recovered from the houses,” he said.

The ED had received information about online betting being done through one ‘Fee Win Game’- an online platform. Bada Gogua village especially came under ED scanner when a tip-off went to the agency from the banks. The banks suddenly found huge sums of money getting transacted from certain accounts belonging to a few youths. In fact, the lifestyle of the youths suddenly changed. Huge lavish houses with modern amenities, the latest costly four-wheelers, designer clothes and other luxury items crept into their households. These further raised the suspicion, bringing ED into the scene.

Some of the villagers said that their sudden affluence also influenced other youths of the other villages leading to involvement of a large number of youths.

The ED raids reveal the deep-rooted rot of online betting game spread into the remote villages of Sundargarh. Officials, however, feel that this may be just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

PNN