Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Saturday advised children to make best use of their holidays announced in view of coronavirus outbreak.

“There has been a 21-day lockdown since it is the only way left to break the cycle of coronavirus. Children must be experiencing issues with their studies. However, they must stay focused. Ration for their mid-day meals have already been sent through respective blocks. Books for Class-I to VIII have also been sent. Children will get them before the beginning of the education year,” Dash said.

The minister added that mid-day meal programme will restart from June 15 and said what the children were experiencing at this time is something that the elders had not seen in their lifetime.

Notably, the state government earlier announced closure of all schools till March 31. Later, the state government further extended it till April 14 after a 21-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since schools in the state generally remain closed in May for summer vacation, the government is learnt to be planning to reopen them after June 15.