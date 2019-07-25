BHUBANESWAR: The SAI Model United Nations Conference (SAIMUN) 2019 commenced here Thursday amidst an enthusiastic participation of all stakeholders.

In the event, which is a three day conceptual replication of the international committees in UN, held annually at SAI International School, Bhubaneswar, more than 650 students from 36 different schools, including ten International delegates from seven countries participated.

The chief guest for the occasion was Roderick D. Fraser AM, chairman, Round Square. The guests of honour included Sumer Bahadur Singh, trainer and mentor, Global Dimensions and Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, advisor, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Govt. of Odisha.

Fraser appreciated the leadership of SAI International for taking the school to greater heights in such a short span of time. Addressing the students, he said that MUN is a great place for students to learn from each other, analyse and discuss common problems and think of a real solution.

He added that such an educational event not only develops appreciation for diversities, internationalism and sense of responsibility in students but also enables them to become change makers. Singh in his address said that for a student, MUNs are the most intellectually stimulating event, which he or she can experience during school time as it enriches them with knowledge which is beyond the understanding of most people.