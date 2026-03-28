Koraput: Effective public communication and ethical journalism are critical to achieving inclusive national development, Additional Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Akhil Kumar Mishra said Friday.

Addressing a seminar on the “Sociology of Communication” at the Central University of Odisha during his four-day visit to Koraput district, Mishra emphasised that timely, transparent and accessible dissemination of information is essential in the digital era.

He said effective communication helps bridge the gap between policy formulation and public awareness, ensuring that government schemes and welfare initiatives reach people at the grassroots level.

Mishra also highlighted the need for innovative outreach strategies, including the use of digital media platforms and community-based communication methods, to boost citizen participation and strengthen public trust in governance.

The seminar was attended by Vice-Chancellor Narasingh Charan Panda, Sociology Department head Kapila Khemunda, Journalism and Mass Communication Department head Nikhil Gouda, Associate Professor Sourav Gupta, along with faculty members, media professionals and students.