New Delhi: With US President Donald Trump claiming that India has not treated his country ‘very well’ on the trade front, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Thursday the context in which the remarks were made was balance of trade and there have been efforts to address the concerns.

Ahead of his India visit February 24-25, Trump said that India has not treated his country ‘very well’ on the trade front and indicated that a ‘very big’ bilateral deal with New Delhi may not be signed before the American presidential election in November.

Asked about the US President’s comments, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it is important to understand the context in which the remarks were made. The context was balance of trade and efforts have been made to address concerns, said Kumar.

“India is eagerly awaiting President Trump’s visit and it will strengthen the bilateral global strategic ties,” Kumar said. On how many agreements will be signed during Trump’s India, Kumar said around five MoUs were under discussion. Asked whether the issues relating to H1B visa will figure in Modi-Trump talks, Kumar said they could come up.

Kumar also said that the government is in touch with Japanese authorities and is constantly monitoring the situation in which eight Indians aboard the cruiseliner ‘Diamond Princess’, have been hit with coronavirus. “We are in touch with Japanese authorities,” Kumar informed.

Asked about China’s objection to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the spokesperson said India’s consistent position has been that the state is its integral and inalienable part.

