New Delhi: With plans afoot to hold the Winter Session of Parliament in the new building, the Union government aims to complete the construction of the new Parliament complex by October this year.

Kaushal Kishore, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, told IANS that efforts are on to conduct the Winter Session of Parliament in the new building this year.

“Construction of the new Parliament building is underway as part of the Central Vista Project, and we are confident of completing the work by October. We are putting in all efforts into complete the project by October so that the Winter Session can be held at the new Parliament building,” Kishore said.

Construction of the new Parliament building has achieved 44 per cent physical progress so far.

The minister admitted that the work was slowed down due to the Covid pandemic, but now it has picked up pace and should be completed by October as per the schedule.

“In Covid period, the work was slowed down. Now the construction work is going at a good pace and the new Parliament building will be ready by October,” Kishore said.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on March 21, Kishore had shared the status and progress of various ongoing works under the Central Vista Master Plan.

“Under the Master Plan, the new Parliament building has achieved about 44 per cent physical progress and so far the government has spent Rs 480 crore on the project,” the minister had said.

Kishore also informed the Upper House that about 80 per cent work of ‘Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue’ has been completed till now, and the government has spent Rs 441 crore on it.

“The Vice President’s Enclave and the common Central Secretariat buildings have achieved 3 per cent physical progress and the government has spent Rs 9 core and Rs 243 crore on them so far, respectively,” Kishore had said.

The minister informed the Rajya Sabha that Rs 419.55 crore has been spent on various works under the Central Vista Master Plan since commencement of work in 2020-21.

“Rs 1,423.00 crore is the likely expenditure on the projects in 2021-22 and Rs 2,285 the is likely expenditure in 2022-23,” the minister had said.

Kishore further stated that all the projects are monitored regularly by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Central Public Works Department on a weekly basis to avoid delays and any inconvenience to the general public.

IANS