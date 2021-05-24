Rome: Egan Bernal stamped his authority by sweeping to victory Monday in stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia 2021 Monday. Egan Bernal attacked the final more than 2,000-metre climb with gusto before descending to the line with consummate ease. The Colombian cyclist battled grim weather to not only win the stage, but also strengthen his grip on the overall leader’s ‘Maglia Rosa’ (pink jersey).

The ‘Queen’ stage of the Giro d’Italia – the race from Sacile to Cortina d’Ampezzo, was curtailed from 212km to 155km due to cold, wet and snowy conditions. Two high-altitude climbs at the Fedaia and Pordoi passes were also cut from the race.

Bernal made his move half-way up the 10-kilometre first-category climb, after EF Education-Nippo had shredded the bunch to an elite selection of GC riders. The Colombian breezed past the breakaway remnants to lead alone over the 2236-metre summit of what was now the ‘Cima Coppi’ – the highest point in the Giro – and he safely negotiated the 17km descent to celebrate his second stage win in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The ‘Ineos Grenadiers’ rider battled against the elements to finish 27 seconds ahead of Frenchman Romain Bardet and Italy’s Damiano Caruso. Bernal now has a lead of two minutes and 24 seconds over second-placed Caruso in the general classification rankings.