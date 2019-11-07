Jagannath Prasad: The holy month of Kartik was blamed for denial of eggs to students in their mid-day meals (MDM) in Panchabhuti UP School under Jagannath Prasad Block in Ganjam district.

A video related to this matter went viral in social media. The video shows a student, saying, the headmaster is not allowing cooking of eggs in the Mid-Day Meal, due to Kartika.

The students also brought up other allegation against the school teachers. According to students, the food served to them in MDM is of bad quality. Poor qualities of rice and pulses are used in preparing MDM. Some alleged, if they asked for food for second time, they are refused by the teachers.

When Headmaster Jayanti Devi was contacted, she said, the MDM is distributed to students as per rule. “All allegations made by student are baseless”, she added.

Being informed about the video, sarpanch Gokul Dora, school committee president Santosh Kumar Behera and parent Suresh Kumar Behera visited BEO office and made complaint against teacher on the basis of students’ allegations. BEO Bijaya Kumar Rout said special teams will be sent to the school to inspect the matter.