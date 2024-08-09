Cairo: The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the US have urged Israel and Hamas not to waste more time to finalise a ceasefire agreement and resume talks August 15.

The three countries invited Israel and Hamas “to resume urgent discussion Thursday, August 15, in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay”, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a joint statement released by the Egyptian presidency Thursday.

The statement noted that the ceasefire agreement “is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude”.

“There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement,” said the three mediators in the statement.

Cairo, Doha, and Washington mediated a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas that ended in late November 2023, which included a swap between Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages and more humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. Yet, later mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement have not been fruitful.

Over the past 10 months, the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip has killed so far 39,699 Palestinians and injured 91,722 others, according to an update released by Gaza’s health authorities Thursday.