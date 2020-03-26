Aska: Ganjam police arrested Thursday eight persons for opening shops to sell non-essential items, an officer informed. They have been identified as Gaya Parida, Ashok Kumar Sahu, Khalia Subudhi, Pabitra Kumar Behera, Seemanchal Behera, Deepak Muni, Giribaku Achari and Bishwanath Mohanty.

It is worth mentioning that in the wake of lockdown for COVID-19, the Odisha government has restricted congregation of more than seven individuals at one place. It has also announced the closure of all shops across the state, except those that are selling essential commodities. Such shops have also been instructed to see that buyers maintain at least a distance of one metre between them.

People of this town, however, are following the lockdown rules studiously. Most of the streets of the town wore an empty look, Thursday with very few vehicles seen on the roads.

PNN