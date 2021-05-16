Malkangiri: A total of 12 persons belonging to the Bonda tribe in this district have been infected by coronavirus. Among them, eight are undergoing treatment while the four have already recovered from the disease. The district administration is keeping a close watch on the recovery of the infected persons. This is because they do not want the virus to spread in other rural areas.

According to Debabrata Barik, medical officer of Khairaput Hospital, the patients undergoing treatment in home isolation have mild infections. A rapid response team is closely monitoring their health conditions. They have been given the required medicines.

The first case of Covid-19 infection was reported from Bondas April 26, it was learnt. As a part of its exercise to break the chain of transmission in the hilly regions, the local administration has closed the weekly markets.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bondas, one of the 13 recognised Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), had been able to keep the disease away from their territories till April by dint of their unique lifestyle based on strict principles. They live in hills, at a height of 3,500 feet above sea level.

Notably, Malkangiri reported Sunday 145 new cases, taking the district’s caseload to 6,703. Of them, 5,918 have recovered from the disease and 753 are undergoing treatment.

Incidentally, the number of active cases in Malkangiri district is the lowest in the state.

