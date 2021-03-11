Sonepur: Due to alleged overloading, an auto-rickshaw Thursday met with an accident injuring at least eight passengers of whom three are said to be critical.

The incident took place at Durjantaila village under Biramaharajpur police limits in Subarnapur district.

While the identities of the injured passengers are yet to be ascertained, all the passengers are learnt to be close relatives.

On being informed, police reached the spot and with the help of local people rescued the injured persons. They were rushed to Biramaharajpur sub-divisional hospital. However, a child had to be shifted to VIMSAR, Burla as his condition deteriorated. Two others are also said to have sustained grievous injuries.

According to a source, as many as 16 members of a family were travelling in an auto-rickshaw to Bishalpali village to attend a social feast.

As the vehicle was nearing Durjantaila village, the driver due to some reason lost control over the vehicle leading to the mishap. The driver, however, fled the spot immediately after the incident.

The police seized the vehicle and have launched a manhunt to nab the driver.

PNN