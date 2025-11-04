Peshawar: In a significant breakthrough, eight new ancient sites have been discovered across Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, stretching from Swat to Taxil,a during the ongoing excavation and exploration work in the region.

The discoveries were made by Italian archaeologists in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology.

Among the findings, remains of a small temple estimated to be around 1,200 years old have been unearthed in Barikot, Swat, providing rare evidence of the region’s continuous cultural and civilisational heritage.

Dr Luca, Director of the Italian Archaeological Mission, said that the remains of the small temple were unearthed during excavation at Barikot (ancient Bazira).

He added that the excavation area has now been expanded toward the Swat River to establish a protective buffer zone around the temple and adjoining archaeological layers.

Under this three-year initiative known as the “Khyber Path Project”, more than 400 local workers will be provided employment opportunities along with hands-on training in excavation, preservation and heritage management.

The project, which began June 1, aims to promote regional development, professional capacity building and tourism in the province.

Excavation work has already commenced at several of these locations.

Preliminary studies indicate that these sites were inhabited continuously from prehistoric times through the Islamic period, with one of the key discoveries being a fort believed to date back to the Ghaznavid era.

It is worth mentioning that Italian archaeologists, in collaboration with local authorities, have so far discovered over 50 archaeological sites across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These findings span from the Stone Age through the periods of Alexander the Great, Buddhism, the Hindu Shahi dynasty, the Greek era, and the early Islamic period, illustrating the remarkable continuity of human civilisation in the region.

Significant archaeological remains from the Buddhist period have been discovered during an excavation in the Tokardara area of the Swat district.

The findings include several statues of Buddha and a monumental stupa. Experts confirm that the site served as a place of worship and a monastery for Buddhist followers, where students also resided and received their education.

These recent discoveries further illuminate the historical grandeur of the Gandhara civilisation and underscore the rich cultural significance of the Swat Valley.

