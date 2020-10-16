Mumbai: The popular K-soap, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which made Sakshi Tanwar a household name for her role of the tele-bahu Parvati, clocked 20 years Friday.

Recalling producing the hit soap, Ekta took to Instagram and posted a video of the title track. “20…#20YearsOfKahaaniGharGharKii,” she captioned the clip.

Ekta’s post made her fans nostalgic.

“I grew up watching this serial,” a user commented.

“So many memories attached to the show,” another one wrote.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii successfully ran on TV for almost eight years, with over 1660 episodes airing. The show became so popular in Sri Lanka that it was dubbed in Sinhala language and broadcast on television in that nation.

The serial revolves around a Marwari joint family, where Parvati Agarwalis an ideal daughter-in-law and Om Agarwal, essayed by Kiran Karmakar, the ideal son. The show also featured Ali Asgar in the pivotal role of Kamal Agarwal, and Anup Soni as Suyash Mehra. Shweta Kawatra became popular as Pallavi Agarwal, though the role was essayed with equal aplomb by Achint Kaur.