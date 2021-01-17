Baripada: A man from Kendumundi village under Karanjia police limits in Mayurbhanj district sustained critical injuries after his younger brother attacked him with an arrow.

The victim has been identified as Budhuram Pingua and the accused has been identified as Tuburu Pingua.

The two brothers had a dispute Saturday late night over the distribution of the parental property. Younger brother Tuburu Pingua attacked Budhuram in his arrow in a fit of rage.

The arrow penetrated the chest of the victim leaving him grieviously injured.

Family members rescued his and admitted injured Budhuram at Karanjia sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

Police have detained the accused for questioning and started an investigation into the incident.

PNN