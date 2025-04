Berhampur: A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his two sons in Odisha’s Ganjam district Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Gopal Krushna Sahu, a native of Kushapur.

Family dispute is likely to be the cause behind the killing, they said.

Sahu’s two sons have been detained for further inquiry, said SDPO Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Further investigation is underway.

This was the fifth murder in the last three days in the district, officials said.