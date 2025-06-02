Keonjhar: A 62-year-old man was killed after he fell into a roadside drain on Kusumita Ghati road under Baradapal panchayat and Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Bauru Dehuri of Ichinda village, lost balance and fell into a roadside drain, resulting in his death on spot. Locals informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

The actual reason behind the man’s death is yet to be ascertained and can be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is available, SI Satyajit Nayak of Sadar police station said.

A case was registered in this connection and further investigations were on.

PNN