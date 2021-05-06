Angul: An elderly man has gone missing from a COVID Care Centre in Angul town. After all attempts to trace him proved futile, his son lodged a report at Sadar police station Thursday.

According to a source, Jugal Pradhan, a resident of Para village under Chhendipada block in Angul district had taken his ailing father Gobind Pradhan to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) April 30.

There his swab sample was collected and he tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, he was admitted to Adarsha COVID Care Centre. Two days later, his daughter received a call from her father. He told her that he is being shifted somewhere else.

After coming to know this from his sister, Jugal tried to contact his father on his mobile phone. Not getting any answers from him, a disturbed Jugal visited the COVID Care Centre and went on meeting doctors and nurses asking them about the whereabouts of his father.

The COVID Care Centre authorities told him that his father has been shifted to the DHH. Jugal visited the DHH and went around the wards, asked doctors and nurses about his father, providing them with all details about him.

But nobody could tell him anything about his father’s whereabouts. With no options left, Jugal lodged a report with the police Thursday.

PNN