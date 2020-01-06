Phulbani: An elderly man died after he fell into a deep drain pushed by another person of approximately the same age. The incident took place at the Kabarkhana Sahi locality of Phulbani town in Kandhamal district Sunday afternoon. Apparently the two got engaged in a scuffle while trying to break up a fight between their grandchildren.

The deceased has been identified as 55 years old Ladubaba Maharana. The police have arrested Kalia Sahu for alleged manslaughter.

When contacted, Town Police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Naresh Kumar Sahu said they have launched an investigation after registering a case (No-3/20). “After post-mortem, the body has been handed over to the family members,” informed Sahu.

According to sources, Ladubaba’s eight-year-old grandson and Kalia’s grandson were playing together Sunday afternoon. Soon a quarrel broke out between them and Kalia’s grandson inflicted a bite on the other kid’s hand.

After coming to know about the incident, Ladubaba’s son Sibaram confronted Kalia and there was a heated argument between the two. Kalia and his relatives dragged Sibarama to some distance and beat him up too.

When Ladubaba came to know about his son being thrashed, he rushed to his rescue. However, he was also manhandled with Kalia pushing him into a drain.

Neighbours and family members rescued Ladubaba and rushed him to Phulbani government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. On being informed, police reached the hospital and seized the body.

