Sundargarh: In yet another instance of human-animal conflict, an elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant at Thottipala village under Ujjwalpur forest range in Sundargarh district Saturday.

According to the villagers, the mishap occurred when the man went to attend the nature’s call. Suddenly, he came across a wild pachyderm before being trampled to death by the animal.

Hearing the man’s screams, some locals rushed to the spot and tried to drive away the elephants but in vain.

On being informed, a team of forest officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Notably, an elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant while he was returning home in an auto-rickshaw at Gutitangar village under Nuagaon block in Sundargarh district November 28.

The mishap occurred when the man was returning with three other passengers in an auto-rickshaw from the local market.

Sources said that frequent incidents of elephant attacks in the locality have left the villagers panic-stricken.

PNN