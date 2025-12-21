Ambadola: The charred body of a 75-year-old woman was found inside her house at Kumudabali village under Ambadola police limits in Muniguda block of Rayagada district Saturday, with police suspecting a premeditated murder linked to gold theft. The deceased was identified as Chandana Tula Dangari, who lived alone in the house.

Villagers became suspicious after noticing a strong burning smell from the house Saturday morning. On entering the house, they found the door broken and discovered her burnt body inside. Police said the body was almost completely burnt. Ambadala IIC Kalpana Behera initiated an investigation. Later, Muniguda IIC Saudamini Behera and SDPO Santoshini Oram also visited the scene.

A scientific team and sniffer dog squad were deployed to assist the probe. Preliminary findings suggest the woman may have been killed before her body was set on fire to destroy evidence. The broken door and intact condition of the house have strengthened suspicions of murder.

According to locals, the woman used to wear gold ornaments. Police suspect the crime was committed to loot her jewellery. The recovered remains were sent to FM&T, Berhampur, for post-mortem examination. Police said further investigation is underway.