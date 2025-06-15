Bhubaneswar: “Elders must not be seen as a burden,” said Bharati Chakra, Head of HelpAge India (Odisha), as she called for school-based sensitisation programmes and youth-involved care centres to strengthen intergenerational ties.

Her remarks came during the release of HelpAge India’s landmark report, “Understanding Intergenerational Dynamics and Perceptions on Ageing,” ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day June 15.

The first-of-its-kind national study explored how Indian youth perceive and engage with senior citizens. Conducted across 10 cities, including Bhubaneswar, the report surveyed 5,798 people, 70 per cent youth (18–30 years) and 30 per cent older adults (60+).

Findings revealed mixed perceptions: while 56 per cent of youth viewed elders as “lonely” and 48 per cent as “dependent,” many also saw them as “educated” (51 per cent) and “respected” (43 per cent).

Media emerged as a strong influence on youth perceptions, often casting elders as either wise or comical. SOA University dean Santosh Kumar Raut, noted, “Seniors can mentor youth, fostering mutual confidence,” highlighting the value of experience in bridging the generational gap.

The study also underscored a wide digital divide. Only 41 per cent of elders use smartphones, 13 per cent access the internet, and 14 per cent completely avoid digital devices. Youth frequently assist seniors with technology but often describe them as “uninterested” (78 per cent) or “forgetful” (66 per cent).

Student Soumyashree Mishra urged youth to spend more time with elders: “Keep your phones away, listen, talk, and connect.”

Pushpita Mahanty, additional director of Urban Health, stressed the need for regular community activities to keep seniors socially engaged.

Despite generational shifts, 88 per cent of youth expressed a desire to live with family in old age.

Madhusudan Das of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Odisha, said, “Intergenerational relationships are deeply rooted in family values.”

Common fears among both age groups, loneliness, poor health, and financial insecurity,highlight the urgency for stronger emotional support and shared time to promote healthy ageing in modern India.

PNN