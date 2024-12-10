Rourkela: An electric scooter caught fire while charging in a residential building near Sundargarh Government College, leading to a blaze that destroyed four other vehicles and furniture. The incident occurred Sunday around 9:30pm when the owner of the scooter fell asleep while it was charging. Locals suspect that the fire may have been caused by overheating or a short circuit. The flames quickly spread, engulfing three other scooters, including one electric, and a motorcycle. The fire also caused damage to furniture in the building, which housed a beauty parlour and other tenants.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported, but the incident caused widespread panic and significant property damage. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire, with a short circuit during the charging process being considered a likely factor. This incident is part of a growing number of electric scooter fires, raising safety concerns among consumers. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause and assess the full extent of the damage.