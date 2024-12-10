Keonjhar: A song “Aasa Lagaiba Gachha” composed and designed by Prakruti Bandhu Trilochan Sahoo to promote forest conservation and wildlife protection has been released by Abhay Kumar Dalai, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer and Ashok Kumar Biswal, Assistant Conservator of Forests at the Keonjhar Wildlife Division office in Anandapur. Through the song, Sahoo has given importance to wildlife conservation and forest and environment protection. Sahoo said widespread public awareness is necessary in this direction. While Bapi Bhuyan has lent his voice for the song, the music was directed by Dayanidhi Dash. The song is available on the Kalinga Film Production YouTube channel, Sahoo said. Sahoo has been working for environmental protection and wildlife conservation for over a decade.