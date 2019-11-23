Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,415 people including 239 Energy department staff have died of electrocution in the state in the last 10 years. Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra informed the Assembly Friday.

The minister, in a written reply to a question of the BJP member Mohan Majhi, said 497 persons were killed due to electrocution under the jurisdiction of Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (Cesu) while 241 died while coming across live wires in Nesco area, 282 in Wesco area and highest 395 in Southco area.

This apart, 74 elephants and 883 cattle have also met the same fate during this period.

Four power distribution companies (discoms) Cesu, Wesco, Nesco and Southco have provided the ex-gratia to the tune of Rs 22.61 crore to the family of the deceased and towards the loss of the cattle, he added.