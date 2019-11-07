Bargarh: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, four persons were injured in an incident of elephant attack at Ghansa village in Bargarh district Thursday morning.

According to locals, the incident took place when the victims were heading to the village pond. Four persons, including an elderly man, were injured when they came in direct confrontation with the pachyderm.

Hearing their screams, locals rushed to their help and admitted them to the Community Health Centre (CHC).

On being informed, forest department personnel reached the spot and tried to drive the animal away from human settlement. The incident has spread panic among the residents in the area who urged the forest officials to intervene and rescue them from the wrath of the elephants.

The forest officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident, an elephant trampled an elderly man Hrudyananda Mallick to death near Sogar Salua Square in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district November 5 morning after the elephant lifted him on its trunk and tossed him to the ground leading to Mallick’s death on the spot.

PNN