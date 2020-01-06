Bantala: Carcass of an elephant was found near Brundabanpur village under Pupunda Section of Angul Forest Range, Sunday.

Locals spotted the carcass Sunday morning and informed forest officials. Angul DFO V Kartik, ACF Basudev Behera, IFS probationer Sai Karan and Angul ranger Satyabrata Pradhan reached the spot and launched investigation to ascertain the cause behind the death of the pachyderm.

A post-mortem was carried out on the carcass by the veterinarians. The pachyderm in its 20s and of neuter gender might have died after eating toxic food, deputy director Dr Bharat Chandra Gadnaik of animal husbandry department said.

Worth mentioning, forest officials had Saturday night heard the elephant trumpeting in the area. However, they were unable to trace the animal due to darkness.

PNN