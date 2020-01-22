Badasahi: In yet another instance of man-elephant conflict, a wild elephant wreaked havoc in Agasholo village under Deulia panchayat of Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district.

The jumbo entered into the human habitation from a nearby forest and destroyed acres of paddy along with other crops. Though the movement of this elephants is being constantly monitored, forest department officials have failed to move it towards Similipal forest, villagers said.

It should be mentioned that elephants often come out of nearby forests at night near Badasahi-Suhagpur road under Dukura range causing chaos and damaging crops. The increasing frequency of their forays is leading to panic among locals.

Villagers, meanwhile, have warned to stage demonstrations if corrective measures are not taken.

PNN