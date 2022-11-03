Bisoi/Baripada: An elephant died Wednesday after falling into a deep well in Mayurbhanj. The incident came to the fore after animal’s carcass was found inside a well near Daleidihi village in Baripada. Sources said that some people of Daleidihi area spotted an elephant’s body in the well near their village. They informed the officials of the Bisoi Forest range about it. The forest officials rushed to the spot and pulled out the elephant’s carcass from the well using the lifting logistics.