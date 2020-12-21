Sambalpur: A tusker was killed after it was run over by Puri-Surat Express near Bhabanipali between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations under Sambalpur division late Sunday night.

According to railway official sources, the Surat-bound train departed from Hatibari station in Sambalpur district at around 1.55 am. Six wheels of the train got derailed following the mishap.

Passengers on-board and the railway crew members including the loco pilot are said to be out of danger, a railway official stated.

The train was moving at a speed of around 50 km/h when the tusker crossing the rail tracks came in front of the express train. As a result, six of the wheels of the front trolley got derailed on the spot.

Sambalpur divisional railway manager (DRM) Pradeep Kumar along with other senior railway officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation. A relief train also immediately reached Redhakhol to bring back the rake to Hatibari railway station.

Senior forest officials including divisional forest officer (DFO) Sanjeet Kumar also reached the spot and recovered the carcass of the jumbo. The mortal remains of the elephant were sent for post-mortem.

Notably, railway communication on the route was disrupted following the mishap. Puri-Durg Express was stopped at Jujumara station and Koraput-Bhubaneswar Express was stranded at Sambalpur station.

