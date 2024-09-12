Baripada: An elephant was killed due to electrocution in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, a forest official said Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in Jamsuli village under the Betnoti forest range when around 19 jumbos were roaming there and one of the elephants came in contact with a live electric wire, he said.

Local farmers laid electric wire fencing around agricultural fields to protect crops from jumbos.

Forest officials had chased the elephants away.

Baripada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) A Umamahes visited the spot, and a case was registered for the death of the jumbo.

“No one has been arrested in connection with the elephant’s death,” the official said.

The elephant’s body was sent for post-mortem examination.

