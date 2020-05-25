Champua/Joda: An elephant was found dead on a farmland at Chamakpur under Champua range in Keonjhar district Sunday.

The forest department retrieved its carcass and sent it for post-mortem.

Locals spotted the carcass and informed forest officials. Forest ranger Kashinath Murmu, forester Khageswar Barik along with other staff rushed to the spot and started a probe into the causes of its death.

A few days ago, another elephant was found dead in Bamebari range. Its carcass was decomposed. Keonjhar DFO had issued notices to Champua ranger and Bamebari forester in this regard.

Balibandh forester said that the elephant was one of a 19-member herd in the area. The herd had been pushed into Gunthani area.

Veterinary officials conducted post-mortem on the carcass. The cause of its death will be known only after the post-mortem report is out, officials said.

PNN