Mayurbhanj: A female wild elephant sustained serious injuries to its mouth after allegedly consuming explosives in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, a forest official said Monday.

The five-year-old elephant was spotted in a forest area of the district on the morning of December 12 and was later tranquilised and shifted to a nursery in the Similipal North Division, Divisional Forest Officer (Baripada) Gobinda Chandra Biswal said.

The animal had entered the Baripada forest range from the Nilagiri area of neighbouring Balasore district, he said.

With severe injuries to its tongue, the elephant was rescued December 13 and is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of a dedicated team of veterinary doctors, the DFO added.

“The exact cause of the injury will be ascertained by the treating veterinary team,” Biswal said.