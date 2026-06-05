Angul/Baripada: An elephant, which remained confined inside a transport truck for nearly 36 hours after being tranquilised, will finally be shifted to the Kanchinda Wildlife Rescue Centre near Bangiriposi in Mayurbhanj district, forest officials said Friday.

The prolonged delay in relocating the rogue elephant has drawn criticism from wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, who expressed concern over the animal’s welfare and questioned the preparedness of the Forest Department in handling such operations.

The elephant had been creating panic in the Kusumapat area under the Ratapata section of the Angul Forest Division for several days. Acting on repeated complaints from residents and concerns over public safety, forest officials tranquilised the animal and initiated efforts to relocate it.

Initially, the Forest Department planned to rehabilitate the elephant in the Satkosia Range under the Karanjia Forest Division. However, the proposal was dropped following strong opposition from residents, who feared an increase in human-elephant conflict in the area.

Subsequently, officials explored several alternative sites for relocation but reportedly found none suitable for the animal’s rehabilitation. The search for an appropriate location resulted in the elephant remaining tied inside a transport vehicle for an extended period.

The incident sparked concern among wildlife lovers, who stressed the need for timely and humane rehabilitation measures for rescued wild animals.

According to sources, the Forest Department has now decided to move the elephant to the Kanchinda Wildlife Rescue Centre, which is equipped to house and care for rescued wildlife. The relocation is expected to be completed Friday, bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding the elephant’s future.

Officials hope the rescue centre will provide a safe and secure environment for the elephant while helping reduce the risk of future human-elephant conflict in the region.