Hindol: In yet another instance of man-elephant conflict, an elderly woman was trampled to death by an elephant at Kharddali village under Rasol police limits of Hindol sub-division in Dhenkanal district Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Damayanti Biswal.

According to locals, Damayanti and her son had gone to a nearby cashewnut orchard to pluck cashewnut. While they were busy plucking nuts, an elephant came out of nowhere leaving little time for Damayanti to react.

The pachyderm caught Damayanti up and trampled her under its feet. Her son, however, managed to escape.

Police and forest department officials on being informed reached the spot. The cops recovered the body and sent it to Hindol government hospital for postmortem.

The forest department officials gave Rs 40,000 to the bereaved family and assured them of the compensation money after receiving necessary documents.

