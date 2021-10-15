Rairakhol: Tension gripped Dimirikuda village on Rairakhol town outskirts in Sambalpur district as villagers staged a demonstration following recovery of two bodies including a five-year-old boy Friday. They were trampled to death by an elephant Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Dushasana Bhoi (26) and his nephew Latik Bhoi (five) from Dimirikuda village.

Dushasana and Latik were going somewhere on a bicycle on Ranchi-Vijayawada National Highway Thursday evening at the time of incident, a local man said.

Back at home, when they did not return in the night, the family members launched a frantic search but could not find them.

Friday morning, they spotted the bicycle and later found the crushed bodies in the jungle.

Demanding compensation and steps to stop man-elephant conflict, family members and villagers staged a demonstration. On being informed, DFO Ramakanta Nayak and ranger Maitri Ranjan Biswal reached the spot. The demonstration was called off after the DFO promised them steps to drive away the elephants from the locality and said Rs 40,000 will instantly be given to the each of the bereaved families.

After postmortem, the police handed over the bodies to the family members, it was learnt.

PNN