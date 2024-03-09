Tensa: A woman was killed in an elephant attack at Kusumdihi village in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, a source said Saturday.

The deceased woman was identified as Ituwari Bhadra (38) from Kundupokhri locality.

According to the source, a herd of elephants barged into the village Friday night in search of food grains while the woman was asleep in her home. Preempting danger, Ituwari ran out of her house to save her life.

However, in the meantime, an elephant chased her and trampled her to death, the source added.

On being informed, forest officials recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The locals have demanded adequate compensation for the family of the deceased.

