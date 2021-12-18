Morada: A 45-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Morada area of Mayurbhanj district late Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Samitra Dehury, wife of Sarbeswar from Khadikapadar village near Bhoirangisola under Morada tehsil in the district.

According to sources, the incident occurred while Samitra was on her way to her daughter’s house located in a nearby village. Half-way, she came across the pachyderms that first attacked her before trampling her to death.

The fatal mishap took place near Khadikapadar village near Mahulabani forest road under Gadiga beat house of Betanoti range, an official said.

The matter came to the fore after some local residents found the mutilated body of the woman around 200 metres away from the village with her limbs detached. Later, the villagers informed Forest department officials about the incident.

On reaching the mishap site, a team of forest personnel recovered the body. It was then sent for post-mortem to a nearby health facility.

It is pertinent to mention here that a herd of more than 45 elephants had recently entered Rasagobindapur forest range from neighbouring Jharkhand via West Bengal. These days, the jumbo herd is roaming in Morada and Rasagobindapur region giving sleepless nights to the local residents.

On the other hand, farmers are in panicky as harvesting of Kharif paddy crop has not been completed yet.

PNN