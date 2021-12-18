Burla: A second year B.Tech student pursuing production engineering at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla town, Sambalpur has lodged an FIR accusing his seniors of mental and physical torture Saturday morning.

The victim engineering student identified as Manas Singh approached the cops and lodged a complaint against six of his seniors.

As per the FIR, Singh had gone to Kirba Square along with his friend Friday evening at around 8.00pm. In his statement, Singh said that he then went to a snacks shop where six of his seniors present at the shop ragged him.

He further added that all the six were in an inebriated condition and also thrashed him.

“The seniors called me and asked whether I knew their names or not. As I could not tell their names, they thrashed me. They punched on my face, neck, back and other parts of the body,” Singh said.

“Later, the seniors grabbed me by my neck and tried to choke me,” Singh added.

Also read: Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Wife stages dharna in front of in-law’s house again

After returning from Kirba Square, Singh informed his family members about the unpleasant incident. Saturday morning, Singh along with his brother went to Burla police station and lodged the FIR against the six senior students.

Acting on the FIR, Burla police have launched an investigation into the alleged incident. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Authorities of the educational institution are yet to react. Ragging incidents have taken place earlier in VSSUT many a times.

It is pertinent to mention here that 12 students of the VSSUT were rusticated by the varsity authorities earlier in September 22 this year for allegedly attacking and injuring a hostel inmate. They had attacked a student of electrical department inside the hostel premises following a scuffle that erupted pertaining to a girl student of the institution.

The victim inmate had sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

Similarly in 2019, as many as ten students of VSSUT were debarred from appearing in exams for a period of one year over ragging.

In addition, the 52 hostel inmates who had involvement in the ragging incident were fined Rs 2,000 each and media went abuzz with it.

PNN